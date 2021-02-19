No. 21 Wisconsin can’t stick with Garza, No. 11 Iowa in second-straight loss

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — In a game that could have seeding implications in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, Brad Davison and the Badgers couldn’t find a way to come out on top.

Davison’s three-point shooting late helped No. 21 Wisconsin stick around, but No. 11 Iowa was too much in a 77-62 win on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Entering the game, Wisconsin had lost four games in a row to ranked opponents, including a back-breaking 67-59 loss to No. 3 Michigan in its return from a COVID pause on Sunday.

Iowa’s Luka Garza bounced back from a quiet outing against Michigan State by pouring it on against the Badgers, especially in the first half. Garza finished with 30 points and made four three-pointers.

All you need to know: Luka Garza 11, #Badgers 10 (#Hawkeyes up 18-10) — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 19, 2021

Iowa (16-6, 10-5) now sits 1.5 games ahead of Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7) in the Big Ten standings. The Hawkeyes currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which would give them the fourth double-bye, with Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. The Badgers now sit in 6th in the conference, a half-game behind Purdue.

