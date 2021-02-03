No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

MADISON, Wis. — Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and No. 19 Wisconsin resumed its usual dominance of Penn State with a 72-56 victory.

Brad Davison added 13 points for the Badgers, whose 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions ended with an 81-71 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Wisconsin hasn’t lost at home to Penn State since 1995 and has won 27 of the last 30 meetings. Davison made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Wisconsin a 33-31 lead it never relinquished.

The shot was part of an 18-2 spurt that included two other 3s from Davison. Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State.

