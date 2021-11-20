No. 15 Badgers survive against Nebraska, one win from Big Ten West title

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Despite entering the day 3-7, Nebraska gave No. 15 Wisconsin everything it could handle on Senior Day at Camp Randall.

The Badgers were able to hold off the Huskers in the final minute of a thrilling 35-28 win.

With a win over Minnesota next Saturday, the Badgers (8-3, 5-2 Big Ten) will claim the Big Ten West Division title and play in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 4.

Freshman sensation Braelon Allen had another sensational game for the Badgers, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Badgers QB Graham Mertz completed 12 of 18 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Last Jump Around 😭 pic.twitter.com/nEsBIOPwld — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 20, 2021

