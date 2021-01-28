No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win

Associated Press by Associated Press

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 18: The Wisconsin Badgers mascot performs during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 18, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland 61-55 Wednesday night after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.

D’Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers improve to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in the Big Ten. They avenged a surprise loss to the Terrapins last month and bounced back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 18 points.

