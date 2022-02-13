No. 14 Wisconsin falls to Rutgers 73-65

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The back and forth Big Ten battle ended Saturday night with Rutgers upsetting No. 14 Wisconsin 73-65 at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers were lead by Tyler Wahl, who had a career-high 23 points. As a team, Wisconsin shot 47.3%, including 4-of-19 from distance. Also putting up double-digits Steven Crowl (12) and Johnny Davis (11).

With this loss, the Badgers are no longer tied atop the Big Ten standings. Now, they sit in third behind Illinois and Purdue.

Up next:

Wisconsin heads to Indiana for a Tuesday night matchup, tip-off set for 8 p.m.

