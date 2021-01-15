No. 13 Michigan women beat Wisconsin 69-40

MADISON, Wis. — Maddie Nolan made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to help No. 13 Michigan beat Wisconsin 69-40.

Akienreh Johnson had 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Wolverines. Naz Hillmon was third in the nation in scoring entering the game, averaging 25.7 points.

Wisconsin double teamed her all night and held her to a season-low six points, but she grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out a career-high seven assists.

Imani Lewis led the Badgers with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Michigan is the only Division I school remaining with undefeated records in both men’s and women’s basketball.