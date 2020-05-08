Nitty Gritty

Hours

Madison: 608-251-2521

Middleton: 608-833-6489

Sun Prairie: 608-837-4999

www.thegritty.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Side Salad

Choice of Dressing: Ranch, French, Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Caesar, Honey Dijon

MAIN

Farmers’ Market Burger

Wisconsin Meadows Beef Cooperative 100% grass-fed beef, smoked shoulder bacon, creamy boursin cheese blend, bacon onion jam, Stella’s Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread Roll.

Prime Rib Sandwich

6 oz. prime rib, sauteed mushrooms and onions, creamy horseradish sauce, garlic toasted Sheboygan hard roll.

Baja Fish Tacos

Three tortillas filled with Cajun seasoned seared cod, topped with pico de gallo, shredded jack cheese, lime crema, lettuce.

Impossible Gritty Burger

Vegan Impossible Burger, vegan Gritty sauce, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan Sheboygan hard roll.

SIDES

White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Gritty sauce

Onion Rings

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa

DESSERT

Slice of Hubbard Avenue Diner Caramel Apple Pie

Slice of Hubbard Avenue Diner Tin Roof Pie

Chocolate and caramel cream pie with marshmallows and peanuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Full-Sized Glazed Donut

BEVERAGE

Can of Craft Beer

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA, New Glarus Spotted Cow, New Glarus Two Women, Capital Amber, Corona, Karben4 Fantasy Factory IPA, Saint Archer Gold, White Claw Black Cherry or Mango

Can of Soda

Pepsi Products

ALL MEALS INCLUDE A CUSTOM NITTY GRITTY PINT GLASS