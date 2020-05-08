Carryout so they can carry on
Nitty Gritty
Hours
Madison: 608-251-2521
Middleton: 608-833-6489
Sun Prairie: 608-837-4999
www.thegritty.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Side Salad
Choice of Dressing: Ranch, French, Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Caesar, Honey Dijon
MAIN
Farmers’ Market Burger
Wisconsin Meadows Beef Cooperative 100% grass-fed beef, smoked shoulder bacon, creamy boursin cheese blend, bacon onion jam, Stella’s Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread Roll.
Prime Rib Sandwich
6 oz. prime rib, sauteed mushrooms and onions, creamy horseradish sauce, garlic toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Baja Fish Tacos
Three tortillas filled with Cajun seasoned seared cod, topped with pico de gallo, shredded jack cheese, lime crema, lettuce.
Impossible Gritty Burger
Vegan Impossible Burger, vegan Gritty sauce, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan Sheboygan hard roll.
SIDES
White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Gritty sauce
Onion Rings
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
DESSERT
Slice of Hubbard Avenue Diner Caramel Apple Pie
Slice of Hubbard Avenue Diner Tin Roof Pie
Chocolate and caramel cream pie with marshmallows and peanuts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Full-Sized Glazed Donut
BEVERAGE
Can of Craft Beer
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA, New Glarus Spotted Cow, New Glarus Two Women, Capital Amber, Corona, Karben4 Fantasy Factory IPA, Saint Archer Gold, White Claw Black Cherry or Mango
Can of Soda
Pepsi Products
ALL MEALS INCLUDE A CUSTOM NITTY GRITTY PINT GLASS