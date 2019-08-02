Nip Pen

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Nip Pen, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug.1, 2019, 4:51 a.m., at University Hospital. She was born on Feb.15,1944, in Cambodia.

Nip was a very hardworking and great mom. She loved and cared for her children and grandchildren and loved the time spent with all her family. Nip also enjoyed gardening. She was a member of the Buddhist Temple in Oregon.

Nip is survived by her husband, Phann Neak; children, Kunthea (Dee Yin) Pen, Loeun (Pheab) Pen, Sarin (Marco) Pen, Sara (Anglia) Pen and Lisa (Devin) Pen; many grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and her sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother.

A Buddhist Ceremony will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 North at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 4:00 p.m., on Thursday Aug. 8, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the ceremony on Thursday.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy 51 North at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments