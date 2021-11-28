Ninth child discharged from hospital after Waukesha parade tragedy

by Kyle Jones

Jeffrey Phelps A small child takes part in a candle light vigil in downtown Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 after an SUV plowed into a Sunday Christmas parade killing multiple people and injuring dozens.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A ninth child was discharged from the hospital after the Waukesha parade tragedy, Children’s Wisconsin announced Sunday.

The announcement comes one week after a man driving an SUV ploughed into a crowd of paradegoers, killing six and injuring at least 60 more.

Seven children remain in the hospital. Three are in serious condition, three are in fair condition, and one is in good condition.

The SUV driver, Darrell Brooks, is in custody. He faces five charges of intentional homicide. A sixth charge, relating to the death of a child, is expected to be issued soon.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.