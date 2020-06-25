9 Wisconsin Historical Society museums, sites to reopen July 1

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Nine of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s sites and museums are reopening July 1, according to a Facebook post.

The nine spots are Old World Wisconsin, Villa Louis Historic Site, Stonefield Historic Site, Circus World Museum, Wade House, Black Point Estate and Gardens, Madeline Island Museum, Wisconsin Historical Museum and HH Bennett Studio & Museum.

The sites and museums will be open for in-person, reservation-based tours and programs. All of the programs require advance registration by calling the site directly.

Circus World Museum in Baraboo will be open for in-person, reservation-based excursions of the sites. The tours will be twice a day and must be made in advance.

All sites will have limited capacity to ensure social distancing. Guests and staff will be asked to social distance and also it is recommended to wear face masks. Disposable masks will be available.

There will be increased daily cleaning and sanitation in all of the facilities.

