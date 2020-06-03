Nine people displaced by Mineral Point apartment fire caused by lightning strike

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The American Red Cross is helping nine people displaced due to an apartment building fire early Wednesday morning believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

According to a release, the people are from five separate units. They were provided temporary lodging and immediate needs assistance. For two, they also replaced basic health items. The apartment was located at 530 Maiden Street.

There was also another family in La Crosse who had a tree fall on their home and a family in Plymouth that lost part of their roof during severe weather.

The Red Cross suggests packing a “go bag” with food, I.D., portable power and other items ahead of the next severe weather incident.



