Nine children remain in hospital, four in serious condition after Waukesha parade tragedy

by Kyle Jones

Jeffrey Phelps Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE – Nine children are still in the hospital, four in serious condition, Children’s Wisconsin announced Friday, after a man drove an SUV into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha earlier this week.

One child was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving.

The hospital said three children are in fair condition, and two are in good condition.

Six people were killed in the incident. The suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, faces five charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Brooks is likely to face additional charges related to the death of an 8-year-old boy. Over 60 people were injured in the incident.

