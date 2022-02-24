Nikki Nyree Houghton

by Obituaries

Nikki Houghton, age 42 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin walked on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident in Milwaukee.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Native American Church, N881 State Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells with Joseph WhiteEagle officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the Native American Church on Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Nikki was born January 6, 1980 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the daughter of Roger Houghton and Cheryl Cleveland.

Nikki is survived by her brothers, Roger Houghton, Jr., Daniel Houghton, Michael Houghton and Dontae Camacho; and sisters, Rogina Bell Houghton and Jewel Houghton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl.

