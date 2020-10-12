Nicky “Nick” D Johnson

Nicky D. “Nick” Johnson, age 64 of Darlington, WI passed away Friday, October 09, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 1, 1956 at the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, the son of Dwaine and Bessie Johnson. Nick grew up in Darlington, WI where he graduated from Darlington High School in 1974. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Susan Hess on June 3, 1978 at the United Methodist Church in Darlington. Following their marriage, Nick and Susan lived on the family farm where they began to raise their family. In 1987 they moved to town and became “city slickers”. Nick sold insurance for Ozark National for several years. Following Nick’s time as an insurance agent he, along with his brother Roger, started Johnson Construction where they worked for 25 successful years. After years of construction work, Nick tried his hand at home inspection where he started his own business, Firm Foundations. He and Susan also started Johnson Lawn Care Service, serving various community members and businesses in the area he called, “God’s Country”. Nick was a jack -of- all- trades and never shied away from a challenge.

Nick is survived by his wife Susan; his children: Heather (Jeff) Mueller and Mike (Jessica) Johnson; grandchildren: Joslin Johnson and Olin Johnson; brothers: Terry (Lorraine) Johnson, Roger (Marlene) Johnson, Tom (Kathy) Johnson, Tim (Fern) Johnson, Todd (Debbie) Johnson and Doug (Heidi) Johnson; his sisters: Patsy (Dan) Knaebe, Sherry (Harold) Mosley, Sue Schluter, Christy (Frank) Graham and Renee (Scott Gross) Johnson. Nick is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dwaine and Bessie Johnson; mother and father-in-law: Frederick and Anna Mae Hess; one sister-in-law: Karen McGuire; three nephews and two nieces.

Nick was a member of the Community Evangelical Free Church, serving as an elder on the church board for many years. He was also actively involved with the Christian nonprofit AWANA. In his free time, Nick enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He always found time to chat with family and friends and was a champion of the Midwest goodbye. He lived his life for the Lord, his wife, family and friends. Nick will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

A private Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Darlington with Pastor Russ Paul and Tim Johnson officiating with a special message from Roger Johnson.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

The Johnson family would like to express their gratitude to UW Madison Hospital, Agrace Hospice of Madison, Dr. Martin Cleary and staff of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Dr. Mark Juckett and staff of UW Madison Hospital. Words cannot express our thanks for being there in our time of need.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Nick’s name.