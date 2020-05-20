Nick A. Shuppe

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Nicholas Adam Shuppe, loving husband and father of 6 children, passed away at age 36.

Nick was born on October 13, 1983 and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2002. On June 9, 2007 Nick married the love of his life, Katie (Wiesmann) Shuppe and have been together almost 16 years.

Nick found his passion as a mason and had his own business. He loved to build things for his wife and kids, including their family home and many of the items inside it.

Nick loved his kids and was such a wonderful, involved father. He participated in daddy and daughter dance recitals for seven years, coached baseball, cheered them on from the sidelines, had family movie time and especially enjoyed taking his family fishing. Nick was always trying to make every situation into a joke, he was funny and loved to laugh, which was infectious to those around him.

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Ruth Shuppe.

He is survived by his wife, Katie and their six children, Brookelyn 14, Mason 13, Cylas 8, Caleb 4, Cole 4 and baby Ariya 7 weeks old. He is further survived by his mother, Kim E. Shuppe, father and mother in-law, Steven and Lori Wiesmann; brother-in-law, Eric Wiesmann and many aunts, uncles and cousins who Nick loved deeply.

A visitation will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The family is planning a celebration of Nick’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Fort Community Credit Union for the Shuppe Family. Any checks should be made payable to Katie Shuppe.

For the safety of the family and everyone attending, the family asks that you consider wearing a mask and maintain social distancing while attending the visitation.

