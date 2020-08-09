Nicholas Paul Petersen

Nicholas Petersen, age 31, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain Faith Church, 11104 Moon Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin with Pastor David Gonzalez officiating, followed by a Celebration of Life Gathering.

Nicholas was born December 5, 1988 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Bennie and Tammy (Peterson) Rageth III. Nicholas was involved in an accident 10 years ago which resulted in some severe complications.

Although he was unable to walk afterwards, he did not let that crush his spirit. He remained the same goofy and sarcastic man we all knew. Nicholas enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family, but most of all thrived on the time he spent with his nephew William. Nicholas was a big fan of the Packers and Brewers. Every chance he got he represented the teams. Before passing, Nicholas was able to go to a Brewers game, ride on an airplane, go out dancing, make a music video, and feature in a music track.

Although many were not prepared for Nicholas’s passing, Nicholas lived his best life. He found God and was prepared to go home. He may be gone from here, but just know we will see him again! Until then, Peace, Love, and Jesus.

Nicholas is survived by his mother, Tammy Petersen; brother, Richard Petersen, sister, Maria Petersen; nephew, William Hindsley; aunts, Pauline Rageth and Rosemary Kaminski; grandmother, Shirley Rageth; maternal grandparents, Michael and Cheryl Petersen and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Bennie Rageth III; grandfather, Bennie Rageth II and grandmother, Linda Petersen.