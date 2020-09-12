Nicholas Parfievich

Nicholas Parfievich, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home.

Private family services will be held.

Nick was born June 12, 1949 in Munich, Germany, the son of John and Anna (Biletski) Parfievich. He grew up in Chicago, IL and graduated from Gage Park High School in 1967. Nick was a hard-working man and drove semi-trucks for Bishop Mail and Certified Grocers in Chicago for 18 years.

He and his family then moved to Mikana, WI, to own and run the Mikana Inn from 1986 to 1993. Nick showed his dedication to family, when he and Sharon relocated to Wisconsin Dells to take care of his parents. He enjoyed fishing trips with his family, golfing and was an avid Chicago sports fan.

Nick is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Joshua Wallar; daughters, Tanya (Rob) Granum, Natalie (Daniel) Klemz, Andrea (Jeffrey) Klosner, Erika Rapp and grandchildren, Drake Granum and Clara Klosner. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William, and sister-in-law, Gwen.