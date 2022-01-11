Nicholas O. “Nick” Brunton

by Obituaries

Nicholas O. “Nick” Brunton, 67, of Shullsburg, Wisconsin, died of natural causes on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Nick was born on April 11, 1954 in Dubuque, Iowa, to Nicholas F. and Lois V. (Lyght) Brunton. He graduated from Platteville High School class of 1972. Nick farmed with his dad for many years in Platteville. He worked for various trucking companies over the years. He was an avid Packers fan, he enjoyed singing karaoke, where he won many contests and demonstrated drag race cars.

He is survived by his children: Jeff (Beth) Brunton, Tara (Branden) Kuehl, Ashley (Dusty) Meives; sister, Bonnie Cullen; grandchildren, Olivia, Myles, Sophia, Riker, and Emery; nieces and nephews, Mike Cullen, Nicole Fox, Jamie (Michael) Wilson, Bobbi (Noel) Kozik, Timmy (Christina) Cullen and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Lois Brunton, sister, Carol Potter, and nephew, Carl Cullen.

