Nicella O’Brien

MADISON – Nikki O’Brien, age 64, of Madison passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. She was born on Jan. 3, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Ralph and JoAnne O’Brien.

A proud mom and nana, Nikki chatted daily with her son Cody. She loved spending time with her family and in the last year she was so happy to see Cody get married and was ecstatic about her new grandson, Shay. Her time with Shay was cherished, though cut too short. She loved to rock him to sleep, sing him ”You Are My Sunshine,” and shared lots of smiles and giggles.

Nikki dreamt big. Traveling and fun were in her plans for the future. She was a creative artist–many of Nikki’s friends own a bracelet or necklace she made–and she was excited to teach Shay crafts and painting. She recently took a train to Idaho to spend months with a friend and looked forward to many more adventures. She loved animals – cats, dogs, and everything in between – and enjoyed walking the trails around her home to see the birds and squirrels.

Nikki’s family is heartbroken by her sudden departure from this world. We’ll tell Shay all about his nana Nikki, and what fun she was and how much love she had to give. Nikki will live on in our stories and in our hearts.

Nikki is survived by her son, Cody (Katie) O’Brien; grandson, Shay O’Brien; sister, Sue O’Brien; and nieces and nephews, Michael (Julie) Gray, Jenifer Gray, Joseph (Tracy) Gray and Sara Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cheryl Gray; and brother, Patrick O’Brien.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID. If friends or family would like to send a card, they can be sent to her family at 410 N. 7th St., Madison WI 53704.

