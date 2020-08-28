NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

Associated Press by Associated Press

The NHL has postponed the next two days of playoff games.

There has been criticism from Black players who said the league was slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The joint decision reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association was made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games.

The players’ decision was spurred by members of the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights, who were preparing to sit out their games in protest, Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. Shattenkirk said players were particularly influenced by Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who is Black.

