NFL teams to see fruits of virtual offseason as camps begin

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the coronavirus crisis forced players and coaches alike to adjust so they could get the most of their virtual offseason programs.

The ramifications of remote learning will soon become apparent as teams reconvene for training camp. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell says the virtual offseason forced NFL coaching staffs to get creative to replace the interaction they’re accustomed to.

He says coaches discovered teaching tools that they’ll continue to use even after the pandemic ends.

