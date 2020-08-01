NFL suspends Antonio Brown eight games for violating personal conduct policy

Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception behind Sam Shields #37 of the Green Bay Packers in the first half of a preseason game at Heinz Field on August 23, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The play was negated by a penalty on Brown for pass interference.

(CNN) — The NFL announced it has suspended free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight games of the 2020 season without pay for multiple violations of its personal conduct policy

Brown, 32, is eligible to participate in all preseason activities with any team he signs with and return after the team’s eighth game, the NFL said. Brown spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played one game for the New England Patriots last season before being released.

Brown had been under NFL investigation for multiple off-field incidents. He was sentenced to two years of probation in June.

“I look forward to new beginnings,” Brown said on Instagram. “I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve.”

NFL.com says the suspension is related to Brown’s no contest plea to burglary and battery charges, and accusations he sent intimidating texts to a woman.

Brown’s attorney and agent said he will not appeal, NFL.com says.

