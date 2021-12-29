John Madden, former coach and sportscaster, dies at 85, NFL says

by Logan Reigstad

Ben Margot FILE - Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 13, 2015. John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, the NFL said. He was 85. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WISC/AP)– Former NFL coach and sportscaster John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, the NFL announced. He was 85.

In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed condolences to Madden’s family.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” the statement read in part. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Further details were not immediately available.

Madden’s exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades.

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football.

He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.