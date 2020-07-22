NFL cancels preseason games for 2020 season

NEW YORK — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public. The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.

The league had initially proposed two preseason games before deciding to scrap the preseason altogether.

