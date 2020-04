Newshounds Now Update: Lucky penguins return home, a baby rhino gets a name

Site staff by Site staff

We thought some animal stories might be a good way to head into the weekend, so here’s Lola and Lui with the top animal stories of the week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments