Newshounds Now Update introduces its newest intern

If you’re a regular viewer of the Newshounds Now Update, you know that we mourned the passing of Lola about two weeks ago this Sunday. Now, Lui has been named Chief Newshounds Correspondent and he’s being joined by a new intern, Oliver. Oliver, or “Ollie” is 14 weeks old and he comes from the same lineage as Lola. This week they’ve got stories about dogs, apes and more!

