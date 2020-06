Newshounds Now Update: Diego the super-dad tortoise saves a species, a rare sight is caught on camera

Lola and Lui share the latest Newshounds Now Update. Diego the super-dad tortoise helps save a species, and a snow leopard mother is caught on camera nursing her cubs. Plus, sea lions at the Saint Louis Zoo love chasing remote cars.

