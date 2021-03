Newshounds Now Update: A hungry kitty, some friendly penguins

Site staff by Site staff

Spring may officially be a couple weeks away, but the season is definitely in the air. Our canine correspondents Lui and Oliver can’t wait for the weekend. But before that happens, they have for us this week’s edition of the Newshounds Now Update.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.