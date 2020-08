Newshounds Now: Squirrels go nuts, newborn sloth, baby hippo learns to swim

Site staff by Site staff

Lola and Lui round up this week’s animal news. This week on the News Hounds squirrels go nuts. A sloth is born. And a baby hippo learns to swim.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.