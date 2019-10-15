Zoo Lights to return to Henry Vilas Zoo; light display to feature close to 1 million bulbs

PHOTOS: Vilas Zoo announces new holiday lights exhibit A favorite holiday lights festival is returning to the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Zoo Lights returns Friday, Nov. 29.

Zoo staff said around 200 volunteers spent more than 2,000 hours transforming the facility. Nearly 1 million bulbs will help illuminate this year's display.

The festival also features pictures with Santa and free carousel rides.

"Our annual Zoo Lights festival is a fun way for Dane County residents and families to get into the holiday spirit," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

"We hope visitors enjoy viewing the displays and taking part in festive activities.

"Zoo Lights" takes place Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 29 until Dec. 29. The display will be open between 5:30 and 9 p.m. those days.

Tickets are currently on sale. They run $7 per ticket, or you can buy four-packs for $25.

You can buy them by clicking on this link.

