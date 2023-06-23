Demone Cummins Amond Galtney jail shooting suspects

MADISON, Wis. -- Demone Cummins, who pleaded guilty in a fatal downtown Madison shooting that occurred last year, will stay in prison until at least 2066, a Dane County judge ruled Friday.

Cummins, 21, pleaded guilty in February to one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of 32-year-old Dwayne Lee Collins Jr. During a sentencing hearing, Judge Julie Genovese ruled Cummins would be eligible to request extended supervision when he turns 65 on May 1, 2066.