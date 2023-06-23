MADISON, Wis. -- Demone Cummins, who pleaded guilty in a fatal downtown Madison shooting that occurred last year, will stay in prison until at least 2066, a Dane County judge ruled Friday.
Cummins, 21, pleaded guilty in February to one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of 32-year-old Dwayne Lee Collins Jr. During a sentencing hearing, Judge Julie Genovese ruled Cummins would be eligible to request extended supervision when he turns 65 on May 1, 2066.
Police said Cummins shot Collins Jr. multiple times as the 32-year-old was leaving the Dane County Jail on the afternoon of March 30, 2022. Cummins and co-defendant Amond Galtney, 26, were arrested following a police chase that reached speeds up to 80 mph.
A criminal complaint alleges Cummins made multiple calls from jail after his arrest saying he "might be charged with murder a couple days down the line.”
Galtney pleaded guilty in April to first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Prosecutors alleged he was driving the vehicle used in the shooting and struck multiple vehicles while fleeing the scene.
During a hearing Friday, Judge Genovese ruled he would be eligible for extended supervision when he turns 65 in 2061.
The family of Collins Jr spoke at the hearing saying they didn't know the shooter, Demone Cummins, who they believe was hired to kill their loved one.
"I feel bad for you because you were sent to do something very stupid at a young age, and you wasted your life for something that didn’t need to be done," said Collins Jr's sister. "Because of your actions, you’ll never even be able to grow. You haven’t even lived life yet and you ruined it over something that wasn’t even worth it."
It was getaway driver Amond Galtney's involvement the family says hurt most because he's someone they say they saw as family.
"We knew you. You were like family," said Collins Jr's sister. "You’ve been to our home, you’ve eaten at our table, you’ve slept at our house, been to family functions. My family gave you a safe place when you didn’t have one, and you turned around and helped execute one of us."
