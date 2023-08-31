MADISON, Wis. -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Madison Thursday, the latest national figure to descend on the Badger State ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden landed at the Dane County Regional Airport around 1:20 p.m. and then toured an Exact Sciences laboratory where she highlighted the White House's Cancer Moonshot initiative, a program that aims to prevent millions of cancer-related deaths and improve the lives of those diagnosed with cancer.