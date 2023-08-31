MADISON, Wis. -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Madison Thursday, the latest national figure to descend on the Badger State ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Biden landed at the Dane County Regional Airport around 1:20 p.m. and then toured an Exact Sciences laboratory where she highlighted the White House's Cancer Moonshot initiative, a program that aims to prevent millions of cancer-related deaths and improve the lives of those diagnosed with cancer.
"For me and for [President] Joe [Biden]... this is really the mission of our life," the first lady said. "We won't give up, we're going to keep trying, and I know that all of you here feel the exact same way because cancer touches all of us."
Biden also took part in a listening session at the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness on the city's west side before making her way to Glacier Edge Elementary School in Verona around 4 p.m.
At the school, Biden, a longtime educator, praised teachers and school leaders for their dedication amid the numerous challenges they've faced in recent years.
"As I've traveled the country again and again, I've seen educators' resilience in the face of impossible odds, flooding and fires, violence and a pandemic," she said, "but then that's who we are as educators, isn't it? I mean, we chose this path out of love for what we do and who we teach."
That dedication, she added, is more important now than ever in the wake of heightened criticism of public schools following the pandemic.
"I'm here to say that you aren't in this alone," she said. "You have a friend in the White House -- two, in fact."
Teachers who heard Biden's remarks said her message resonated with them.
"She represents a lot of teachers, she's one of us, and we were very privileged to have been able to be with her in the same space and her supporting us," Marcie Ibarra, a teacher at Verona Area High School, said.
Ahead of the first lady's visit, state Republicans blasted Democrats and educators for moving students to virtual learning during the pandemic and voiced concerns about what they decried as violations of parents' rights when it comes to their kids' education.
"We as parents know far better what is best for our kids than a teacher, a bureaucrat, or certainly someone in the teacher's union," Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Town of Delafield, said. "As a parent, I want to know what's going on in my school. They are paid with taxpayer dollars, they work for us, we have every right to know. I want to know what the curriculum is, I want to be able to approve the curriculum."
The first lady's visit comes just over two weeks after her husband made a stop in Milwaukee to talk about the economy. In early August, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Pleasant Prairie to talk about the Biden administration's focus on broadband expansion and infrastructure improvements.
The president also visited Dane County in February following his State of the Union address. During that visit, he focused on infrastructure and increasing domestic manufacturing.