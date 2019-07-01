‘You can't cry over spilled milk … or lightning frying a vehicle': Storm leaves mark across area

MADISON, Wis. - Whether it was strong winds or lightning, severe weather made its mark in southern Wisconsin on Sunday.

In Columbia County alone, Sheriff’s Office officials said dispatchers took more than 40 weather-related calls during the morning’s storms for fallen trees, branches and power lines.

Power outages impacted the larger area, as well, and north Portage was without power for a few hours, including businesses like Walmart, Kwik Trip and Aldi.

At first, Portage homeowner Paula Woodward didn’t want to go out into the storm.

“It must have been around 10-ish, I heard a pop,” Woodward said. "It was storming and thundering and lightning and blowing, and then curiosity got me.”

What she found outside her front door surprised her.

“Holy cow,” Woodward said. “There was a branch off this big tree that flew across (the street) and covered my baby tree.”

Beyond covering the newly planted tree, which is safe and upright, the branches blown off by the strong, straight-line winds brought down a cable line, as well.

“I love my trees,” Woodward said. “I’m just happy it wasn’t worse.”

Maybe a bit more shocking, Brandon Cooper, of Verona, said lightning struck his work truck.

“It burned right through the metal,” Cooper said. “I thought it was a joke. Like, no way, really?”

He owns Cooper Plumbing and couldn’t believe it when a friend called him with the news.

“I had to come down here and take a look,” Cooper said. “Of course, it was raining. I saw pieces in the parking lot, the holes in the truck and the flat tire."

He said certain pieces, like the truck’s antenna, were scattered about 20 yards away.

"This was our little lightning rod, I guess,” he said.

Asphalt below the truck was blown out, and a nearby tree appeared to be damaged by lightning, as well.

"I was kind of crawling around, hoping it doesn't strike twice in the same place,” Cooper said. “They say it won't."

Cooper said others at a nearby bar saw the sparks.

"It won't drive. It's stuck,” he said. “The lights come on and flash, but the motor won't turn over."

The vehicle hit is one of only two work trucks for his company.

“With everybody being pretty busy, this will put a damper on scheduling the next couple weeks," he said. "It’s going to be kind of hard on us."

He's taking this surprise strike in stride.

"You can't cry over spilled milk … or lightning frying a vehicle,” Cooper said. “There’s nothing I can do about it."



