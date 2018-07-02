News

You can now buy Pepsi products at Badger games

Posted: Jul 02, 2018

Updated: Jul 02, 2018

MADISON, Wis. - If you’re planning on attending a Badger Saturday at Camp Randall this fall, you’ll have a new beverage to keep you hydrated while there.

The University of Wisconsin’s five-year deal with Pepsi is officially in place as of July 1. The Board of

Regents approved the deal back in October. Previously, RC Cola and Doctor Pepper products were the only ones available at sporting events. Pepsi can now add its products to the list at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center.

The university also signed a six-year contract with Gatorade to get those products on the sidelines. 
 

