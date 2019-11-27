You can get paid to shovel TCF Bank Stadium ahead of the Badgers' big game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Badgers play their biggest game of the season Saturday afternoon against Minnesota in Minneapolis.
But before the game kicks off, snow is going to need to be removed, and you can help!
Marsden Services, who contracts with the University of Minnesota for janitorial services for TCF Bank Stadium, tweeted a call for shovelers Tuesday morning
THE GOLDEN GOPHERS NEED YOUR HELP! @GopherFootball @GopherSports— Marsden Stadiums (@MarsdenStadiums) November 26, 2019
SNOW REMOVAL WORK AVAILABLE! $14/hr Come to TCF Bank Stadium to register as an employee. Registration is today 10AM-1PM and tomorrow 10AM-5PM. Must be 18+. Bring 2 forms of ID #work #snowstorm #gopherfoodball
Marsden is welcoming anyone who older than 18 to register and earn $14 an hour shoveling out the field before the de facto Big Ten West Championship.
As if the game was not already big enough and the conditions were not going to be snowy enough, the entire country will have its eyes on the Badgers (9-2) and Gophers (10-1). ESPN's College GameDay will be doing its live show from Minneapolis before the game.
