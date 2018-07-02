Yogis head to Madison for 2018 National Championships

MADISON, Wis. - Yogis from across the country competed in the 2018 National Championship in Madison over the weekend.

The practice is not usually associated with competition, but coach Sara Curry said historically people have competed for hundreds of years.

“It was the way that people would pay and support ashrams where people would study yoga,” she said, “but it was also a way of spreading awareness to the public.”

The competition was broken into age divisions for youth, adult and senior. The youngest competitor was 7, and the oldest was 67.

Michael Rosa is the 67-year-old, and he had been practicing for four years before taking home ninth place on Sunday.

“It's good for all the injuries I’ve accumulated over the years,” he said. “It's helped heal me quite a bit.”

Rosa also competes in martial arts and surfing, but he said yoga is different because of the sport’s focus on overall health.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “This whole sport is amazing. I was fortunate to find it.”

Avalon Theison falls in the lower middle of the pack age-wise, but sits at the top of her division with a first place win on Sunday.

“The people here are so nice,” she said. “It's very supportive. Backstage, everyone is high fiving, giving hugs, saying good luck.”

The event is scored with points for the difficulty of postures and how technically they are executed.

Poses that require more balance or flexibility are worth more. The athletes must hold each posture for at least five seconds to get full points.

But repeated throughout the competition and again by Rosa, the competition isn’t about your points compared to someone else’s.

“It's really a competition with yourself,” Rosa said.

