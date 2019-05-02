Yelp to launch hygiene scores for Dane County restaurant pages

Nicole Peaslee All Dane County restaurants will have a health score on Yelp.

MADISON, Wis. - Yelp is displaying health scores for restaurants in Dane County and in 59 other Wisconsin counties as of Thursday.

According to a release, Yelp officials originally announced this initiative in July as a way to make it easier for consumers to check regularly-inspected restaurants' food safety standards.

Yelp is partnering with HDScores, which will provide a 0 to 100 score. HDScores collects public data from local health departments, and since many local health departments do not provide inspection scores, HDScores will calculate its own score based on past inspection results.

HDScores takes away points based on the number of violations and their severity. To find out more about this process, click here.

When visiting restaurant pages online, the health score will be on the right side and will display a number out of 100.

Other Wisconsin counties using the health scores are Adams, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

