Yahara Elementary School boy wins special ride to school in DeForest firetruck
DEFOREST, Wis. - Any other Wednesday, Doug Teitge would have hopped on a bus and taken the short ride to Yahara Elementary School in DeForest. He would have filed off the bus with his classmates and went about his usual day.
Not this Wednesday though. This was an unusual school day.
Wednesday morning, Doug's mom, Renee Teitge, woke him up and told him he'd be riding to school in a firetruck.
"He's like, 'I'm up, I'm up, I'm ready to go!'" Renee said. "It's just so wonderful to see his face so shocked."
A team of firefighters took Doug on a ride around town, flipping on sirens and passing his favorite buildings before arriving at school where his class waited to greet him.
"Pulling up and when his classmates came out, just to see the look on his face... just pure joy and excitement," said Trent Gerber, a DeForest firefighter and emergency medical technican.
Just rushing to his friends is a new development for Doug. The borderline autistic elementary school student didn't always love socializing.
"He's getting into playing with other kids," Renee said. "Before, he didn't want anything to do with them, and now he wants everybody to play with him."
This morning, Doug had plenty to tell them.
"He loves firetrucks," said Missy Hughes, a special education aide for the school. "Just getting off the truck and telling all his friends about the firetruck and the things he learned, he was super excited."
After participating in a school fundraiser, the parent-teacher association in DeForest entered Doug and several other students into a raffle. One of the prizes happened to be a ride in a firetruck, and the fire department's biggest fan happened to win it.
Debbie Brewster, the Deforest School District spokesperson, said nobody believed Doug drew that prize at first. However, he did, and he got the ride of his young life.
"Something like this, that he talks about all the time and watches all the time, that they did this for him... very special," Renee said.
