MADISON, Wis. -- Fentanyl is the most common drug involved in deadly overdoses. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,375 people in the country died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings last year; 67% of those were due to fentanyl. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved another tool to fight that issue; however, there is a different drug showing up in overdose cases. It has local and national leaders worried.
"There is a popular street drug now called tranq, xylazine, that is being laced in many many drugs and being put into drugs along with fentanyl. Narcan will not work on that and that's pretty alarming," Angela Kennecke, founder of Emily's Hope (a foundation that promotes addiction education and resources for treatment and recovery), said.
"It lowers your blood pressure. It stops your body's natural ability to gasp when you need air. While Narcan can reverse that opioid and kick that opioid off your opioid receptors, it's not going to restore your blood pressure to a normal level," Julia Olsen, Public Health Supervisor for Public Health Madison & Dane County, said.
Xylazine not only increases the risk of fatal drug poisoning, but it can cause other health problems including ulcers and wounds.
"I think the vast majority of people don't even know it is in the drugs they have. A lot of the times dealers dealing the drug won't know that it's in there," Madison Police Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
Here in Dane County, we saw nine xylazine-related deaths in 2021. So far, there were five in 2022, but 70 other overdose deaths are still awaiting toxicology results, so Olsen expects that number to grow.
"It's not something you can tell just by looking at a drug. There are newly created xylazine test strips, but we don't have them available yet in Dane County," Olsen said.
If Narcan doesn't reverse xylazine, what can we do to fight it?
"The biggest thing right now is public education. Letting everybody know the dangers that are associated with this," Hartman said.
When it comes to fighting addiction, Kennecke says we always need better access to recovery programs.
"They need to get medically-assisted treatment and we just have to work to keep more people alive," Kennecke said.
"It really does touch everyone and it's something we need to have more conversations about so we can embrace people who are using drugs so we can help them live safe and healthy lives versus feeling like they're always shunned or looked down upon," Olsen said.