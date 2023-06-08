There's a new curveball in the fight against addiction. Xylazine, a common additive to opioids like fentanyl, is not responsive to Narcan treatment.

MADISON, Wis. -- Fentanyl is the most common drug involved in deadly overdoses. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,375 people in the country died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings last year; 67% of those were due to fentanyl. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved another tool to fight that issue; however, there is a different drug showing up in overdose cases. It has local and national leaders worried.

The FDA's approval of over-the-counter Narcan is seen as a game-changer in saving people from opioid overdose and fentanyl poisonings. There's now a new curveball in the fight against addiction.