Worried about online privacy? Here's how to delete data-mining apps off your Facebook

MADISON, Wis. - Worried about your personal information on social media? You’re not alone.

There’s a movement across the country to delete Facebook after the company admitted an app took user data without permission. Facebook says it’s going to roll out new, clearer ways to show users what apps are using their information, but in the meantime, you can get rid of some of those apps yourself.

Here’s how:

1. Go to the arrow in the upper right corner of your Facebook page, click “Settings,” then go to the left side of the page and click “Apps.”

2. This will show a list of apps with access to your information right now. If you want to get rid of one, or all, hover your mouse over the app, and click “remove.”

Remember -- this just stops apps from accessing your information from here on out. It doesn’t delete any data collected previously, and it doesn’t tell you how much information has or has not been collected on you.

You can visit the app’s page and contact them to ask that they delete any of your information, but they are not obligated to do so.