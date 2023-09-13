MADISON, Wis. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says one in three people who die in a hospital had sepsis during their hospitalization, with about 350,000 adults who develop sepsis dying or getting discharged to hospice each year.
On World Sepsis Day, it is important to learn the signs of sepsis as well as the steps to preventing this deadly disease.
News 3 Now spoke with Dr. Kyle Martin, the Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Here’s what he told us about sepsis.
What is sepsis?
Dr. Martin: Sepsis is your body’s response to an infection; it is typically when things go into overdrive, and it starts actually hurting you more than it does helping you get over the infection. It can cause multiple organs to fail.
Sepsis is the infection of the bloodstream and may also be known as blood poisoning or septicemia. Without treatment, it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.
What causes sepsis?
Dr. Martin: It’s more commonly a bacterial infection, I don’t want to scare folks that if they have a simple cold or even most cases of the flu, you’re going to be just fine. It’s something we see more commonly with bacterial infections and more run of the mill infections, especially as we come across the flu season and probably a bump in Covid here in this fall and winter, too. Those are more likely just typical viral infections, but sometimes it is hard to distinguish.
Sepsis can be caused by almost any infection, even Covid-19. If the infection spreads through the body and triggers a chain reaction, sepsis may result.
Who can get sepsis?
Dr. Martin: Sepsis is actually really common in the United States. 1.7 million Americans will be admitted with sepsis each year, which is quite a few more than heart attacks, strokes and things. Of those, 350,000, the CDC says, die from sepsis each year, so it really is a significant health concern for us…
It really is anyone. It is something that we see in our older population, when you’re older you are more at risk for sepsis. Pregnant patients, and also patients that have compromised immune systems, either because of treatments and medications that they’re undergoing or other reasons that their immune systems might not respond as well.
Anyone can get sepsis as sepsis can come from almost any infection.
How do you prevent sepsis?
Dr. Martin: Try to get treatment for those specific infections going as soon as you can and the longer you wait, the more likely you would be to potentially develop sepsis. Frequent handwashing, covering your mouth when you cough, I mean those are more moves to help viral infections, but basic things too like getting a good night’s sleep and taking care of yourself, exercising regularly, are all things to help keep your body in shape to help avoid stress like that.
Steps to preventing sepsis start by preventing an infection. Getting the vaccines and medications your doctor prescribes for your infection and knowing the symptoms and action steps to take when you think you have sepsis will help prevent infections from becoming more serious.
What are the symptoms?
Dr. Martin: What patients will notice is they’ll have worsening weakness, a fever, or very low temperature— less commonly, but possible. Your loved one might be confused, their heart rate and breathing rates will go up. They’ll feel clammy and sweaty, those will be the most common conditions. And it’ll go along with a bacterial infection, so if they might have had some pneumonia symptoms, or perhaps some symptoms of a bladder infection before then.
There are many symptoms of sepsis, but a patient may not have every symptom when they do have sepsis. These include high heart rate, weak pulse, fever, shivering, confusion, disorientation, shortness of breath, extreme pain or discomfort and clammy or sweaty skin.
When should you seek treatment?
Dr. Martin: To start, in our communities we have triage lines. So, I would start with your physician's office and the nurse on the other end would be able to help sort out, ‘is this something you could go and just follow up with your doctor, go to an urgent care or, if life threatening enough, go to the E.R?’
I would say if that sensation of something doesn’t seem right, especially if it’s your loved one, that would be one of the things I always tell my patients. One of the most important things for taking care of my pediatric patients, if something doesn’t feel right, something out of proportion to your typical cold or flu, that would be something that you would want to seek some attention for.
If your infection is worsening or not getting better, seek medical help immediately. When you have an infection, ask your doctor or healthcare professional if that infection could lead to sepsis, and when you should start to look for symptoms.
Why is it so dangerous?
Dr. Martin: I really wanted to take the chance of it being World Sepsis Day, it’s kind of an odd day of the year, just to kind of put it on everyone’s radar. We talk about strokes and heart attacks frequently. A heart attack, generally speaking, might have a 3-5% mortality rate, sepsis has a 20% mortality rate. A stroke is also similar to heart attacks in terms of mortality, so with something that can be that lethal we wanted to get that message out to as many people as we could.
Sepsis is extremely dangerous. The bloodstream flows throughout one’s entire body to all vital organs, and once that bloodstream is infected, it is difficult to stop. That being said, it is possible to survive sepsis if given proper treatment quickly.
How is it treated?
Dr. Martin: We've been studying sepsis for decades and most of the evidence for how we can help this is the sooner that a patient is getting antibiotics, the better. So, if there’s some further delay in seeking treatment it’s something in the E.R.s we’re all working hard on.
It’s tricky, a lot of the time someone will come in just with weakness and that could be any number of other things. It could be renal failure, anemia, a stroke or bleeding in the colon, or in the stomach. There are all sorts of things that can cause someone to be weak and we try to sort out whether or not it’s sepsis as soon as we can so we can get those antibiotics on board. There are also other important medicines, too. Oftentimes a patient might need some extra I.V. fluids and then there are also some medicines that we can give to help support their blood pressure if their blood pressure is persistently low.
Healthcare professionals will also help the patient maintain blood flow to the organs and may have to remove damaged tissue by surgery if the infection spreads quickly.
For more information on sepsis prevention and reaction, go to the CDC’s website on sepsis.
