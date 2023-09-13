Doctors are raising awareness about sepsis and how to prevent it Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says one in three people who die in a hospital had sepsis during their hospitalization, with about 350,000 adults who develop sepsis dying or getting discharged to hospice each year.

On World Sepsis Day, it is important to learn the signs of sepsis as well as the steps to preventing this deadly disease.