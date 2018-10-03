World's bestselling author James Patterson in Madison Sunday

News

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 10:31 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 10:31 PM CDT

MADISON, WIS. - The world's best-selling author will be at the Overture Sunday for the Wisconsin Book Festival.

James  Patterson will speak about the first novel in his new youth science adventure series, "Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment." Patterson will discuss the motivation behind writing "Max Einstein," his life in books, his love of reading, his method of writing, and what makes a good story.  

The first 500 young readers to attend will receive a free copy of "Max Einstein." Attendees will also get exclusive pre-release access to buy Patterson's latest Detective Michael Bennett Thriller, "Ambush."

“Bringing the world’s best-selling author to Madison is an event that’s years in the making,” said festival director Conor Moran. “We’re especially excited to cater this event toward elementary- and middle school-aged kids to make them aware of this new educational series that also piques their interest in science.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. More information about this event and the festival is available on the city of Madison's website

