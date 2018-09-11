News

World of Variety stores to close, owner calls community's reaction 'phenomenal'

Owners plan to retire

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

FENNIMORE, Wis. - All four of the World of Variety stores will close, the owners said Tuesday.

Owner Mike Mudler said the stores in Fennimore, Boscobel, Mt. Horeb and Cross Plains will close when they sell all of their merchandise.

Mudler said he and his wife, Alice, plan to retire. 

"When one door closes, another one opens," he added.

World of Variety, a group of second-generation, family-owned retail stores, posted an announcement on Facebook Monday saying, "We have decided to turn the page and start another chapter in life. Thank you to all of our staff and customers for allowing us to live our dream."

Mudler said the social media posts went viral and ever since, the stores have been filled with people.

"It's been phenomenal. I had no idea we'd get this kind of a reaction," Mudler told News 3.

 

 

Mudler's parents bought the original store in 1973, and he and his wife bought the store from his parents in 1996.

At one point, World of Variety had six locations, with the other two in Verona and Darlington.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration