World of Variety stores to close, owner calls community's reaction 'phenomenal'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FENNIMORE, Wis. - All four of the World of Variety stores will close, the owners said Tuesday.

Owner Mike Mudler said the stores in Fennimore, Boscobel, Mt. Horeb and Cross Plains will close when they sell all of their merchandise.

Mudler said he and his wife, Alice, plan to retire.

"When one door closes, another one opens," he added.

World of Variety, a group of second-generation, family-owned retail stores, posted an announcement on Facebook Monday saying, "We have decided to turn the page and start another chapter in life. Thank you to all of our staff and customers for allowing us to live our dream."

Mudler said the social media posts went viral and ever since, the stores have been filled with people.

"It's been phenomenal. I had no idea we'd get this kind of a reaction," Mudler told News 3.

We have decided to turn the page and start another chapter in life. Thank you to all of our staff and customers for allowing us to live our dream. Posted by World of Variety on Monday, September 10, 2018

Mudler's parents bought the original store in 1973, and he and his wife bought the store from his parents in 1996.

At one point, World of Variety had six locations, with the other two in Verona and Darlington.