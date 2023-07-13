MADISON, Wis. -- The world's biggest dairy trade show will be staying in Dane County for the foreseeable future.
The World Dairy Expo and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday morning that they had agreed to a new five-year contract to keep the Expo in Dane County, where it's been for all 55 years of its existence.
Parisi said the new contract also includes an option to extend the agreement beyond the five-year commitment.
"This event brings in tens of millions of dollars to our local economy and tens of thousands of visitors every year," Parisi said during the event Thursday. "We all benefit from World Dairy Expo and this event will continue to grow right here in the place where it all began."
Officials say the Expo brings in an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact for Madison and Dane County, with as many as 2,000 international attendees coming to the area from 80 countries across the world.
"Often when we talk about trade shows that happen here or events that happen, we talk about the regional impact, which is great in Dane County and surrounding communities," Parisi said. "But it's not only the impact that this event has on Dane County, and it's not only for the week that they're here. The impact is through the state of Wisconsin, and relationships are made and developed and grown through this event that impact our state and our economy throughout the year and beyond."
Parisi and World Dairy Expo leaders credited the extensive renovations done to the Alliant Energy Center campus as a major reason why the partnership is being extended.