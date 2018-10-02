World Dairy Expo providing hope for struggling farmers this week

MADISON, Wis. - The World Dairy Expo begins in Madison today. It's a bright spot for an industry that's dealing with record-low milk prices and President Trump's trade war. The state's seeing the biggest loss of dairy farms since 2013, down more than 400 since the start of the year.

Organizers are hoping for a better turnout this year. Last year, attendance at the expo dropped by about 6,000, pushing total visitor numbers under 70,000 for the first time in six years.

Officials tell News 3 this is an important and crucial time for our farmers. They say the dairy industry has been struggling because many are dealing with an overwhelming amount of debt. Farmers are waiting for milk prices to bounce back after three straight years of record low levels.

Organizers say optimism is what this week is all about.

"That's the one thing in our control during the week of the World Dairy Expo,” said Scott Bentley, General Manager of the World Dairy Expo. “We can't control the weather. We can't control milk prices, not only in the U.S. but also globally. We can't even control certain political dynamics. But what we can control is the attitude and the atmosphere as hosts of this great event."

You can expect this year's expo to include informational seminars on key issues for dairy farmers, competitions outside the cattle and trade shows, and social and business opportunities.

The World Dairy Expo runs Tuesday-Saturday. Tickets are $12 a piece or $35 for the week.

This doesn't just impact the dairy industry. All of these people visiting Madison have hotels and businesses extra busy. Many places tell News 3 they are booked solid. Officials predict around $30 million to be spent in Madison this week alone.