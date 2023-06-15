MADISON, Wis. -- Workers at the State Street Starbucks location are at odds with the company yet again, this time over Pride Month decorations they say management took down.
Starbucks firmly denies asking stores to remove Pride decorations.
Shift manager Matthew Cartwright said he and his coworkers put up subtle nods to Pride Month in the store in support of the community and the LGBTQ+ employees that work at the store.
"The décor was, you know, just a set of like, rainbow lights that were in the corner and a Pride flag. And that was it. I mean, it was very subdued. It was very subtle," Cartwright said. "That is a show of defiance, a show of pride of who you are, and your right to exist, your inherent right as a human being to exist. That's what that flag means to us."
But not long after the décor went up, he said their district manager came to tell them it all had to go.
"They themselves are trans, and they seem deeply uncomfortable with everything that transpired themselves," Cartwright said. "She had to very somberly tell us and our store managers that the Pride flag that we had up the Pride décor that our partners had spent a long time putting up had to be taken down."
He says there were several explanations given, most prominently that the decorations might make some customers uncomfortable.
"It was basically elaborated as well, in the same way as any holiday can be seen as offensive, Pride can be seen as offensive," Cartwright said. "To have Pride flags up isn't exactly welcoming for everyone, so we can't have them. It doesn't fit with Starbucks' vision for the store."
For him and other employees, especially queer employees, it felt like a betrayal.
"I mean, if that if that flag is your identity, if it's a core part of you, showing your identity makes sense that you'd feel betrayed, especially by a company, which claims to espouse such progressive views," Cartwright said.
RELATED: 'Everyone felt intimidated': Starbucks workers claim employer is union busting ahead of election
Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull strongly denied the claims in a statement to News 3 Now, saying, in part:
"We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride Month in June. We're deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners. Starbucks has a history that includes more than four decades of recognizing and celebrating our diverse partners and customers—including year-round support for the LGBTQIA2+ community."
The controversy drew national attention with a video of employees taking down the decorations going viral on TikTok and Representative Mark Pocan weighing in on Twitter.
Ah, @Starbucks, who do you think buys $5 coffee? Knuckle-draggers bingeing on cheap or free coffee OR people who support equality? Between this and your union-busting, good luck with your customer base. You don’t deserve us. https://t.co/lqS3wZSLvT— Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) June 13, 2023
It also comes at a time when members of the LGBTQ+ community say anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is gaining steam.
"This year, or the last two years maybe, there has been a much more concerted effort from the right wing to attack, especially trans rights, but LGBTQ rights in general," said Steve Starkey, the executive director of OutReach LGBTQ Community Center in Madison.
OutReach program director AJ Hardie said it's hard to see companies like Target and Starbucks seemingly going back on Pride celebrations.
"When I see companies kind of going back on this, saying we're going to put out this Pride collection and take your money, but when the going gets tough, they get going, what that tells me is that for them, it's not actually about standing up for the rights of people in this community," Hardie said.
But he said even when corporations do celebrate Pride, there's often an ulterior motive.
"It's really encouraging to see some of the messages about, especially accepting the transgender community," Hardie said. "The flip side of that is a lot of that stuff only happens during June and we are here all year. You're not really an ally if you're only doing it when it's safe and convenient for you."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.