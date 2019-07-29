Wonewoc man crashes motorcycle, accused of 6th offense OWI

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

TOWNSHIP OF WOODLAND, Wis. - A Wonewoc man who crashed his motorcycle in Sauk County was arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI on Sunday night.

According to the news release, Sauk County dispatch were notified at around 8:02 p.m. for a motorcycle crash on Hageman Road near Miller Road in the township of Woodland. The initial reports were of a motorcycle in the ditch with a male lying beside it on the ground.

Police said an official arrived to the scene and made contact with the man, who was later identified as Keith Raisbeck, 48, of Wonewoc. Raisbeck told the officer he swerved out of the way after seeing a deer and lost control of his motorcycle.

The incident report said the official detected signs of alcohol-induced impairment with Raisbeck, who was later taken to a hospital for his injuries. Raisbeck was later brought to the Sauk County Jail and was arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI as well as 6th offense prohibited alcohol concentration.

