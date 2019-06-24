Women of all ages celebrate 100th anniversary of ratification of 19th Amendment

MADISON, Wis. - The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Dane County celebrated the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin's ratification of the 19th Amendment at the Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

"The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin champions Wisconsin's first-to-ratify vote in support of women's suffrage 100 years ago," LWVWI President Debra Cronmiller said. "We're proud of the League's role in that achievement and our past 100 years in service to Wisconsin voters."

Women and girls of all ages came out to celebrate. The older generation says it is their job to teach the younger generation just how hard the fight for voter equality was.

Kathy Miner says if the younger generation never learns these stories, it could be dangerous.

"We just get complacent. We think that we have always had the rights that we have, and that's dangerous," she said. "We need to remember that people fought to get these things and that it wasn't easy and it could go backwards if we aren't careful."

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland let the organizations and public in a march around Capitol Square.

Karen Pauli is a former Girl Scout who still teaches history lessons to the youth.

"It's the same thing I say about Girl Scout history," Pauli said. "If you don't know where you're going until you know where you've been."

"Once a Girl Scout, always a Girl Scout,"- Karen Pauli is marching with a younger generation of Girl Scouts this afternoon and explains why it's important for them to understand history.

These organizations promise to continue to fight for voter equality.

"Today is no different. The League continues to work in defense of democracy, advocating for every eligible Wisconsin citizen's right to vote, free of undue barriers and discrimination," Cronmiller said.

