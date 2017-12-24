Women injured in Green County crash
TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. - A crash in southeastern Green County injured two women Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the crash happened at around 5:50 p.m. on County Road S at Highway 11 in the town of Jefferson.
According to the release, a vehicle driven by Vickie L. Gill, 59, of Rock City, Illinois, stopped at a stop sign on County Road S and continued across the intersection onto Highway 11. A westbound vehicle driven by Savanna L. Schaitel, 18, of Janesville then struck Gill, deputies said.
Deputies said Gill was wearing her seat belt and suffered injuries in the crash, but declined treatment at scene. Deputies issued Gill a citation for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign.
Schaitel was also injured and taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room for treatment, the release said. Schaitel reported wearing her seat belt, deputies said.
Deputies cited Schaitel with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, according to the release.
