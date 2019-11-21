Woman who provided fatal drugs gets 8 years in prison
WAUSAU, Wis. - A Wausau woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.
Ashley Szarkowitz, 32, was also given eight years on extended supervision Thursday in the death of a 24-year-old man, WSAW-TV reported.
Autopsy results showed fentanyl was the most substantial factor in the man's death last March. Methamphetamine and alcohol were also found in the man's system.
Paramedics administered two doses of Narcan, but the man did not survive.
